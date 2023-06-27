Arden Trust Co Buys 1,248 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after buying an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after buying an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.60, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

