Arden Trust Co Buys 1,841 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Doximity were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

