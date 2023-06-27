Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Aptiv by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 640,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

