Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 71,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

