Arden Trust Co Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

