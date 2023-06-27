Arden Trust Co Has $319,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

