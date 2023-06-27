Arden Trust Co Has $971,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

