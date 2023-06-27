Arden Trust Co Invests $264,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

