Arden Trust Co Purchases 360 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NICE were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

