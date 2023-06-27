Arden Trust Co Purchases New Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 899,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS MLN opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.