Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $452.88 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

