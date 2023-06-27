Arden Trust Co Sells 3,157 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

