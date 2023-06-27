Arden Trust Co Sells 49 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $247.61 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average of $298.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

