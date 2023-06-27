Arden Trust Co Sells 6,553 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,353,000 after buying an additional 294,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,397,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

