Arden Trust Co Sells 80 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

