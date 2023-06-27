Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in OneMain were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors raised its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OneMain by 784.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,751 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 86.2% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,692,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

