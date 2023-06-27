ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 32,019 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Cellebrite DI worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 82.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 90.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.