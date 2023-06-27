ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nova worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova in the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

