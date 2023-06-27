ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

ARNC stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.90. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $30.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

