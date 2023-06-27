ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

