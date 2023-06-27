ARK Investment Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

ICE stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

