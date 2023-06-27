ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 89,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $201.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

