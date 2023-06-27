ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in SEA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $18,022,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in SEA by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

