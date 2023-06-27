ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,480 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

