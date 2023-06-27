B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

