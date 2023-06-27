B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

ELV stock opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

