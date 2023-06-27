Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.72. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

