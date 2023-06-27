Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Financial Survey

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank7 and Albina Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

This table compares Bank7 and Albina Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $81.69 million 2.61 $29.64 million $3.58 6.50 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 35.11% 23.38% 2.09% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank7 beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Albina Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

