Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

