Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

