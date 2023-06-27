BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
