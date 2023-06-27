BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,608,272.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,032,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 440,712 shares of company stock worth $5,260,487.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

