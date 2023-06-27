Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 384,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 95,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 55,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

