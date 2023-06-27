Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.