Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

CAT opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

