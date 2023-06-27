Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

CAT opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

