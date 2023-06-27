Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.