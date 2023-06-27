Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

