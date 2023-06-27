Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.