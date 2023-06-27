Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

VLY stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.