Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.