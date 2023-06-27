Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.