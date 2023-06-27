Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

