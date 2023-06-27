Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

