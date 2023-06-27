Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

NYSE:SITE opened at $160.93 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

