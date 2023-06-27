Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of International Money Express worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

