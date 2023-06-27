Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.