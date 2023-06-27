Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,517 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

