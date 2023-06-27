Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 253,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

