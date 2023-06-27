Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Financial Comparison

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 8.31% 9.02% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheetah Mobile and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $438.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.52 -$74.45 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 9.11 $164.24 million $3.66 109.85

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Cheetah Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded by Sheng Fu on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems. It also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.