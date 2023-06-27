Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

